In praise of human brain, science and technology





Breakout of Covid -19 pandemic worldwide since December 2019 has caused unprecedented panic leading to psychological trauma among people, socio-economic damage and human sufferings in the contemporary history of humanity. This pandemic has thrown a serious challenge to humanity for its existence and sustainable development. Against all odds, humanity has so long been surviving, transforming and developing. History tells us that our species Homo sapiens appeared and began its journey in Africa about seventy thousand years ago. At that time, compared to other species, our remote past ancestor is said to be the weakest one.







Over time in its journey from the past, it has transformed and developed to the present stage due to some profound changes resulting from cognitive revolution about 30,000 years ago, first agricultural revolution about 10,000-12000 years ago and scientific revolution about 500 years ago. These revolutions ushered in sudden and fundamental changes of humanity as each of these revolutions liberated it from its past limitations to be more organized and secured to face its survival and development challenges. It is perceived that today humanity is more organized and better prepared to face its existential crisis, trauma, fear and so on. History gives us proof that its journey is a journey of its liberation although there were so many bends on the road like wars, famines, pandemics, etc.







The cognitive revolution empowered humanity in the past to be more capable of fighting against its adversaries as demonstration of its strength as fittest for survival in the evolutionary process. It can be said now that cognitive power of humanity is the unique determinant differentiating it from other species and making it fittest for survival and development. One of the reasons cited on extinction of dinosaurs from the earth is stagnation or inadequate development of their cognitive power derived from their brains and sensorium in their disproportionately developed big bodies. This limitation made them incapable of devising necessary survival strategies. On the other hand, cognitive power has enabled humanity to devise their appropriate strategies for survival. It is said that human brain is the bio-mechanism for seeking the truth. In the light of truth, humanity finds the ways and means to survive develop and derive the meaning of its existence.







The truth expressed by the world's famous equation E=mc2 came out of the brain of the scientist Albert Einstein. The verbal description of this equation is: "Energy equals mass times the speed of light squared." This truth has been perpetually present in the nature since its existence. Never before it was revealed so clearly and exactly by any other human agency and any disciplines other than science. Science is based on revealed and tested truth; it is mined out by human brain; and it provides exact and definite answer. To tell formally, science is a systematically organized body of knowledge on a particular subject. Its goal is to provide humanity with knowledge-actionable information. It is science which has enabled humanity to face any serious problem facing it. It provides solution to challenges and problems for easy, secured and comfortable living by human beings.







Technology can be termed as a twin sister of science. Its goal is to create products that solve problems and improve human life. Technology is essentially practical application of science. The great industrial revolution in Great Britain (GB) about 300 years ago occurred due to application of knowledge provided by science and technology. Today's information and communication technology (ICT), biotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and so on are golden harvests provided by the knowledge of science to humanity. So, it is only science, science and science to provide solutions to any problem facing humanity because it is based on tested truth and practically applied by technology.







In a recent Hard Talk on BBC, historian Yoval Noa Harari was asked about the challenges thrown by Covid-19 virus to humanity. Reaffirming his trust on science, he replied that the current crisis due to outbreak of Covid-19 was a watershed in history and humanity would surely overcome the crisis. In his argument, he mentioned that the dictates of science for combating the virus were being complied with in the synagogues in Israel, mosques in Iran and other places of worships elsewhere. We are now witness to the process of developing Covid-19 Vaccine by the scientists from the USA, China, GB, Russia to India.







Of course, there are some others who are more defiant than the religious leaders from Israel to Iran. President Donald Trump and the other like-minded have defied the dictates of science. Mr. Trump has been found in his presidential campaign mask-free only to get infected by the virus. Very unfortunately, he is now the Covid-19 patient and is paying his cost for his arrogance and defiance. We are very sorry for him and other like-minded ones. Hope they will comply with the dictates of science.





The writer is a columnist and Vice Chairman of Centre for Development Innovation and Practices (CDIP).

Leave Your Comments