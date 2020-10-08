Sengupta... Joshi... Waddedar- I

The writer with Smt Kunda Prova Sengupta's daughter Prof Priyasree Sengupta at her Chattogram residence with a copy of Kunda Prova's book.





Today we will deal with the life sketch and revolutionary activities of one of the lesser known and talked about lady who was contemporary of and similarly active as the other two. Since most of us know or read about the other two great ladies, I am obviously going to introduce the third individual. Yes, I am talking about Smt. Kunda Prova Sengupta.







My first exposure to the heroic activities of the Indian Republican Army and its leader Masterda Surjyo Sen (Surya Sen) was through a book Kara Smriti (Memoirs of Captivity) written by Kunda Prova Sen which I read in 1961-2 when I was a student of class 6 in Chattogram Collegiate School. My uncle Samir Kaku was a strong administrator and he would not allow anything to be read by us children except our school text books and newspapers approved by him. A copy of Kara Smrity somehow ended up in my Mom's collection. Needless to say, despite all my uncle's administrative capabilities we managed to smuggle in extra curricular books that were being read in the house by the elders and I could lay my hands to.







This book was no exception. Though as a 10 year old boy I could not comprehend much but the descriptions of the chivalrous acts executed by the revolutionaries and the brutal actions of the British colonisers and their local cronies made me proud of my countrymen who fought for its freedom from the Brits and at the same time also made me sad and enraged with the British administration for their maltreatment of the freedom loving youth. My interest in the anti colonial movements, struggle and armed revolutionary actions was born on reading this book and the quest is still on.





It includes all progressive movements against all sorts of exploitation of the masses in any form (feudalism, capitalism, imperialism, etc all). Of course I take special interest in the history of anti colonial movement all over the world and specially our subcontinent, the more so, when it comes to the revolutionaries of Agnijug, when the youth of our land took to arms to drive the British colonisers away. As we all know, Chittagong was to the fore in this struggle. IRA with its Supreme leader Surya Sen captured the strategic points of Chittagong including its Armories and kept the city free from British domination for four days in April,1930. Until then, it was a all male affair.







Entry of girls and women to the ranks of revolutionaries was restricted. Though many were willing rather desperate to join, it was thought by the leadership that the girls, being physically weaker will not be able to withstand the hardships of underground life in disguise and all hardship of such life. It was also thought that they will not be able to endure the brutal torture of the British authorities. With time, the desire and strong will force of iron ladies like Preetilata, Kalpana and others could win the faith of Masterda and other top leaders and slowly they made their way into the rank of the Chittagong revolutionaries. Elsewhere in Bengal and across the other parts of India, situation was no different. Young girls who could prove their physical strength, endurance power and strong determination were being entrusted with different revolutionary work up to face to face encounters. Veerkannya Preetilata was a glaring example of such a Heroine who embraced Martyrdom on the altar of Freedom of her Motherland.







Kunda Prova Sengupta was born in a respectable well to do family in Sreepur village of present day Boalkhali upazila. It may be noted here that Boalkhali and Patiya have produced most of the revolutionaries of Agnijug who resorted to armed attacks against the British forces and their associates. The other famous name in the list of Chittagong females of that era is of Kalpana Dutta who also hailed from the same village and was a relation of Kunda Prova. Her father practiced Ayurvedic medicine and was a disciple and assistant of Sri Shyama Charan Sen Sharma a famous Kabiraj of those times. His palatial mansion named Kabiraj building was known to everyone in Chittagong located suitably just opposite Kotwali PS near the court hill.





Unfortunately, a few years ago it was pulled down to make way for a multi storied modern building. Kunda Prova, while growing up, came to know about the revolutionary activities of Chittagong youth and grew restless to join their ranks. She developed deep respect to the revolutionary supreme Masterda and started loving her motherland so much that she was ready to sacrifice her life for its freedom. She was only 14 when the Chittagong Armory was captured and Chittagong was free of British rule for four days led by Indian Republican Army of Surjya Sen.







Now she, like many other youth became more eager to join the parade of freedom. Monindra Lal Majumder, her Monida from the same village was already in and through him she endeavored to reach the leadership to let her be absorbed. Before the Armory raid and Jalalabad War no girls/ladies were enrolled in the active ranks of the revolutionaries. But Masterda while continuing his guerilla armed activities remaining underground started developing the idea that keeping half of the population (the ladies) away from the struggle was not a good idea. He saw in them a lot of determination, love for the people of their enslaved motherland, courage and dedication when all his companions were sheltered across the length and breadth of Chittagong. It was the advance thinking ladies who took the lead in lending them their supporting hand while some of the males were reluctant being afraid of reprisal from the authorities.







Kunda Prova, being an aspirant to a position in the ranks of Masterda's associates was being observed and tested by the leadership. Through Moni Da she started receiving instructions to provide shelter to underground workers of the organisation, to convey instructions to activists in their shelters, to take part in organisational meetings. On successfully managing such preparatory paraphernalia, she finally could achieve a personal audience of her dream leader, the supremo Masterda. The leader was happy with her aptitude and eagerness to achieve their target and after a couple of such audiences gave a positive nod. It was early part of 1932 when the leader instructed his cadres to impart training to her which included physical exercises to amass strength, use of lathi (sticks) and daggers and finally using revolvers.





It had to be necessarily in the darkness of nights and at previously designated places, sometimes far away from their homes that these sessions were scheduled. Before dawn, she had to return, so that her family members did not notice. Her mother and aunt were sympathetic but being aware of the associated danger, tried to dissuade her from these activities. Her father was afraid of the consequences and never approved such activities. He wanted to give her away in marriage but she obstinately declined. At times she had to face tough situation at home (specially from her Dad) for continuing with her revolutionary activities. In the meantime, she was well accepted in the ranks of the Swadeshi fighters and took part in several actions like beating the hell out of local policemen who spied on them, snatching money and valuables from tyrant landlords and mohajons (rich businesspeople)for purchasing weapons to fight the enemy and used to take part in training sessions.





Soon misery befell on them. The leader was arrested by the treachery of a greedy and coward Netro Sen, who tipped off the Brits about Masterda's location. It was in 1933.There was an attempt to break a part of the jail walls with dynamite by those of his comrades who were outside. Kunda Prova was a part of the brigade. Unfortunately that attempt too, failed and the legendary leader could not be rescued. Soon afterwards Kunda Prova was arrested from her Sreepur village home. A dagger, some revolutionary literature and some posters prepared by her with revolutionary messages to be spread in different areas were recovered from her possession. She was taken first to the infamous Dhalghat camp and then to the Police station in Chittagong. She had to face numerous interrogations but went about all of them fearlessly. She was persuaded to admit her guilt of acting against British Crown and beg forgiveness. She consistently denied to do so and was agreeable to face the consequence.







Seeing her innocent face and amused at her child like behavior sometimes the Police officers also were impressed by her simplicity and conviction. But they had to prosecute her and she was sent to the jail pending trial. She has given vivid description of her captivity in Chittagong jail and later in Rajshahi jail after she was convicted, in her book Kara Smriti. In the jail she met Kalpana Dutta and other revolutionary girls from different places including a few notable ones from West Bengal. They also had common offenders living in the same jails and she developed good relations with some of them. There were jail guards inside to keep an eye on them. Two of them worked in shifts while she was in Chittagong jail. Of them Kunda's Rafia mashi became her favorite. Rafia loved Kunda Prova because of her simplicity and childishness. When Kunda was finally convicted, she was transferred to Rajshahi jail and Rafia mashi escorted her up to Rajshahi.





(To be continued…)





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff.

