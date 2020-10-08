Kajal Aggarwal shares marriage news





After reports that actress Kajal Agarwal is to marry a businessman Gautam Kitchlu soon, the talented actress has officially confirmed the same through her social networking page. Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with a Mumbai-based entrepreneur in a close-knit affair by the end of the month on October 30, 2020. The fans of the actress are surprised to hear about her wedding and are wishing half-heartedly. Interestingly, the pretty actress has also announced that she would continue to act after her wedding as well and entertain the audience. In her social media post, Kajal Aggarwal said, "It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, On October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families. This pandemic has certainly shed a sobering light on our joy, but we are thrilled to start our lives together and know that all of you will be cheering us on in spirit."

