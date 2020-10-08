'The Batman', 'Matrix 4' gets new release dates





The release of Matt Reeves' The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson in the titular role, has been postponed. The highly-anticipated movie will not release on October 1, 2021; instead, Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune will be taking its place. According to Variety, the DC superhero movie will now release on March 4, 2022. Originally, it was supposed to hit screens in June 2021 and was pushed back to October 2021 because of the delays in shoot due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Apart from 'The Batman', Warner Bros. has also pushed the release of 'The Flash' and 'Shazam 2'. The Ezra Miller-starrer will now hit screens on November 4, 2022 instead of June 23, 2022. And, Shazam 2, which was supposed to release on November 4, 2022, will open on June 2, 2023. Warner Bros. said that since the pandemic put movie productions on a halt in mid-March, it was forced to push the release dates of its films.





