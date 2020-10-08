Ataur Rahman hospitalized



Member of the Bangladesh Awami League's advisory council and playwright Ataur Rahman has been infected by Corona. The famous cultural personality was admitted to PG Hospital in the capital on Monday morning with corona symptoms. Ataur Rahman himself confirmed this to Bangladesh Post.





He said, "I was admitted to PG Hospital on Monday morning with corona symptoms. So far my physical condition is quite good. Everyone please pray for me. I hope I get well soon and come back to everyone healthy."





Ataur Rahman, a 79-year-old actor, is one of the leading figures in the post-independence drama movement in Bangladesh. Especially his contribution to the development of stage drama in this country is undeniable. He has written, directed and acted for the stage. Ataur Rahman was born on 18 June 1941 in Noakhali district of the then Bengal Presidency of British India (now Bangladesh). He spent his childhood in Noakhali, his uncle's house.





Ataur Rahman passed his secondary school exam from Chittagong Collegiate School and higher secondary from Chittagong College. He later obtained his MSc degree in Soil Science from Dhaka University in 1965.





The 'Nagorik Natya Sampraday' was established in 1968 at Fazle Lohani's house. He was its founding general secretary. Since then till today he has been involved in stage-acting.

