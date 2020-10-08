

Directed by Murad Parvez, Masudul Hasan Shaon wrote script and dialogue of the drama based on the novel written by Mahfuzur Rahman. Heme is acting role of Alpona in the serial against Niloy Alamgir and Shipon Mitra.





While talking about acting in the serial Heme said, "I give thanks to ATN Bangla for telecasting the serial and also give thanks to director Murad Parvez Bhai to give me the opportunity to play the role of Alpona in the serial. I liked to work under direction of Murad Parvez Bhai who is also a talented and very much co-operative director. I was impressed with activities of full unit. I believe viewers will enjoy the serial."





Heme also informed that she is studying BBA in North South University now. She has already finished shooting of three single episode dramas. These are: Sanjay Barua's 'Mind Game' and 'Minar O Minur Songsar' and Aditya Joni's 'Juarir Prem'. Niloy Alamgir acted against her in these three dramas.





In last Eid, she got appreciation for acting in two dramas - Shams Karim's 'Ogo Bodhu Sundori' and 'Biyer Prostuti'. Heme also got the opportunity to portray the role of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Shyam Benegal's biopic on 'Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman'. Reshmi Mitra's 'Hothat Dekha' is Heme-starrer only released movie.

Leave Your Comments