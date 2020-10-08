HP Squad begins training camp

The BCB High Performance (HP) Squad during training session at the BCB Academy ground in Mirpur on Wednesday. -BCB



The BCB High Performance (HP) Squad's training camp has started from Wednesday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur without their English Head Coach Toby Redford.





24 cricketers joined the training on the opening day. However, Shoriful Islam, the fast bowler of the U-19 World Cup winning team, could not join due to personal reasons. The team management is hoping to get him in practice today. The practice started with beep tests and fitness training. HP team gave the beep test in indoor in the morning before they started fitness training. Later the squad involved in the batting, bowling and fielding practice at the BCB Academy ground at 2pm after the fitness exercise. Cricketers did their training under the guidance of four local coaches.







"I have told the players to rectify their skill, technique and other aspects of the game in such a way in the HP programmes so that they need not to work further on those aspects in the national team," High Performance (HP) chairman Naimur Rahman Durjoy, MP, said on Wednesday. "Every player should prepare them completely for the national team by working hard here in the HP programme."





It was expected that the practice will start under the new HP Coach Toby Redford. But due to Corona Redford's Visa processing was delayed. That's why he was not able to Dhaka in time. According to the sources his visa has expired and his passport has been sent to the UK. If all goes well, he is scheduled to fly for Bangladesh on October 10.





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) appointed former West Indies batting and assistant coach Toby Redford as the head coach of the BCB High Performance (HP) in August. He was expected to join HP squad directly in Sri Lanka but the Sri Lanka tour was cancelled due to quarantine issue in Corona. HP's 25-man squad includes 12 cricketers from the U-19 World Cup winning team. They are; skipper Akbar Ali, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Shoriful Islam, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Shahin Alom and Avishek Das.



Ten members of the world-winning team will take part in the forthcoming three-match ODI series to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on October 11-23. 10 players are: Mahmudul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahadat Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Akbar Ali and Shoriful Islam.





The 25-member HP Squad will undergo fitness and skill training up to 09 October before players who have been selected in teams for the forthcoming 50-over competition join their respective sides. Practice will re-commence after the one-day competition. In line with the health and safety requirements, the players were tested for Covid-19 on 05 October with all results returning negative.



