Saudi extends migrant workers visas to Oct 30



The government of Saudi Arabia has extended the validity of visa and Iqama (work permit) for Bangladeshi expatriate workers till October 30.





Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen confirmed it on Wednesday. He said Bangladesh ambassador in Saudi Arabia Mohammad Javed Patwari informed him about the latest development.





Earlier on September 23 the foreign minister said that the oil-rich Middle East nation has agreed to increase validity of visa and Iqama of Bangladeshi stranded expatriate workers till October 17.









