'Protection of human rights of utmost importance to BD'



Bangladesh Permanent Representative Rabab Fatima has reiterated Bangladesh's unflinching commitment in promoting and protecting human rights.





Rabab was addressing the general debate of the third Committee of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday.







She said Bangladesh has been promoting and protecting all human rights of its population in a people-centric and 'whole-of-society' approach. Rabab Fatima also shared Bangladesh's significant progress in social development, human rights including that of women and girls, strengthening institutions and the rule of law, and in addressing global challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism, cybercrimes, drugs and related crimes. Ambassador Rabab Fatima highlighted the prompt and effective measures taken by the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to address the pandemic induced health risk and its imminent impact on the ongoing socio-economic activities, said a press release on Tuesday.







The various reports submitted to the Committee by the Secretary General recognized the achievements of Bangladesh in the social sector as well as addressing the human rights issues of the most vulnerable, she added. Rabab Fatima also raised the issue of Rohingya crisis. Reflecting on the Hon'ble Prime Minister's call, she called for the Committee's support for a resolution to the crisis.







Expressing concern about the longer-term impact of the pandemic, Ambassador Fatima stressed on coming out of the "business as usual" approach and working together to support efforts to arrest a reversal of the development gains made in achieving the SDGs.The Third Committee meetings this year are taking place in a much-limited capacity at the UNHQs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.









