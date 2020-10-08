Act fast to save the planet



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said it is today, not tomorrow, to take measures to save the planet as mankind is going to lose its 'war against nature'.





She was addressing the virtual Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) leaders' event from her official residence- Ganabahban on Wednesday.





Sheikh Hasina said, "In our war against nature, we'll only lose. All our actions manifest that we're consciously destroying the very support systems that are keeping us alive. So, the time to take action to save the planet is not tomorrow, but today." The Prime Minister is the the current president of the CVF. She chaired the event which was hosted by Bangladesh along with Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA).





The head of the government laid emphasis on the strict implementation of the Paris Agreement saying that it is the only way to slow down the current rate of damages caused by climate change. She stated the governments should not only honour their national contributions under the Paris Agreement, they also need to substantially increase their ambitions. The idea of climate justice must be established for the sake of climate and the planet.





The premier added that more vigorous provision of finance must be ensured by major economies, MDBs, and IFIs along with access to technology.She called upon all to take bold steps to address and mainstream the issue of losses and damages and said, "We should also ensure that at least USD 100 billion a year are available to developing countries for mitigation, adaptation and disaster response and recovery."







The Bangladesh Prime Minister said humans are presently at the most important crossroad of its history facing the gravest global challenges of its time. The adverse impacts of climate change are harming the civilisation, destroying the planet and threatening its very existence. "We, the CVF leaders and our partners, call upon everyone to take urgent and strong global steps to address climate emergency before the 2020 NDC Enhancement deadline," she said.





Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh is honoured to be chosen to lead the Climate Vulnerable Forum for the second time. The CVF represents over one billion people of the world's most vulnerable countries. CVF countries suffer the most despite their insignificant contributions to the global carbon emission.





"As president, our focus will be galvanising support for the goal to keep the global temperature-increase up to 1.5 degrees, accelerating financing mechanisms and highlighting the narratives of climate resilience, and 'loss and damage' issue," she said.The head of the government of Bangladesh also stated CVF will also put emphasis on appointing a UN Special Rapporteur on Climate Change and creating a CVF and V20 Joint Multi-Donor Fund.





She mentioned that Bangladesh launched the South Asian regional office for Global Center of Adaptation in Dhaka on September 8, which will act as the Secretariat for Bangladesh presidency and facilitate, support and develop appropriate actions in South Asia to enhance climate resiliency in the region.





According to the Climate Change Vulnerability Index, 2019 of German Watch, Bangladesh is the seventh worst affected country of the world due to the adverse impacts of climate change, she said.





Sheikh Hasina went on to add, "My country is facing recurrent flooding this monsoon causing immense damage to crops and displacing huge people. The impact of super cyclone Amphan in last May along with the current Covid-19 pandemic aggravated the situation. The 1.1 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar given shelter in Cox's Bazar are also causing serious social and environmental damages,"She further added Bangladesh has been implementing various mitigation and adaptation programmes to combat the climate-induced disasters. The government has so far allocated USD 430 million from its own resources under the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust Fund since 2009.





CVF is an international partnership of countries highly vulnerable to a warming planet.





Founded in 2009, the forum serves as a South-South cooperation platform for participating governments to act together to deal with global climate change.





Bangladesh has assumed CVF presidency for 2020-22 for the second time after its successful tenure as CVF president in 2011-13.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched Bangladesh regional office of Global Centre on Adaptation (GCA) for South Asia in Dhaka, which will also serve as CVF Secretariat, according to the existing MoU between GCA and CVF Secretariat.









