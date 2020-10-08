Tinni murder: Key suspect held in Magura





Police have arrested the prime suspect in a case filed over the killing of Islamic University student Ulfat Ara Tinni.





Police arrested Jamirul, son of Kunir Uddin of Shailakupa upazila in Jhenaidah and former husband of Tinni’s sister Iffat Ara Minni, from Bhainar intersection in Magura district town early Wednesday.





Anwar Syed, additional superintendent of Magura police, confirmed journalists about Jamirul’s arrest.





Tinni, a student of the Accounting and Information Systems department, was allegedly tortured to death by Jamirul and his associates on October 2.





Halima Begum, mother of Tinni, filed the case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Shailakupa police station accusing four named and five unnamed people.





So far, police have arrested four people in this connection.

