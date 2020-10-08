Police sued in N’ganj rape case





A case was filed against a police constable for violating a young girl in Siddhirganj of Narayanganj district on Wednesday.

A beautician filed the case with Siddhirganj Police Station against Abdul Kuddus Nayan, 35, a constable at Rajarbagh Police Lines, said Quamrul Faruk, officer-in-charge of Siddhirganj Police Station.

According to the case statement, the victim works as a beautician at Mijimiji area in Siddhirganj.

The girl alleged that Abdul Kuddus developed physical relationship with the girl promising to marry her .

