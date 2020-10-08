Gaibandha double murder: 3 sentenced to death





A Gaibandha court on Thursday sentenced three people to death in connection with a double murder case in Sundarganj upazila of the district.





Gaibandha District and Sessions Judge Dilip Kumar Bhoumik handed down the verdict.





The convicts are Abul Hossain, Hafizar Rahman and Azizal Hossain. Of them, Abul Hossain died during trial procedding.





According to the prosecution, Abul Hossain and his neighbour Mafizul Haque of Purbo Jinia village in Sundarganj upazila had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land.





On December 12, 2016, Taslim Uddin and Marjina Begum died from electrocution as Abul Hossain and his associates put an electric wire on the disputed land so that none can harvest paddy from the land.





Mafizul filed a case with Sundarganj Police Station against six people in this connection.





Police submitted chargesheet against six people.





The court also acquitted three others as allegations brought against them could not be proved.

