Global Covid-19 cases surpass 36 mln





Global Covid-19 cases have exceeded 36,077,702 with 1,054,712 deaths worldwide on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The US, the world’s worst hit country, has counted 7, 549,682 cases with 211,801 deaths as of Thursday morning, according to the data.





The COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as the tally in India rose to 6,757,131 on Thursday.





The death toll in India reached 104,555 as of today.





78,524 new cases were detected and 971 patients died during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry of India.





There are 902,425 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 5,827,704 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.





According to the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, a total of 83,465,975 COVID-19 tests had been conducted across the country out of which 1,194,321 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone.





Besides, 31,553 COVID-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours in Brazil, bringing the nationwide total to 5,000,694.





And 734 more patients died of the disease, raising the national death toll to 148,228.





On February 26, Brazil reported its first case and also the first in Latin America in the city of Sao Paulo, South America's largest city.





Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll, after the United States, and is the third worst hit by the pandemic after the United States and India.





The state of Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the national epidemic with 36,669 deaths and 1,016,755 cases, reopened schools on Wednesday, with social distancing rules in place.





The state government announced that it will carry out tests starting next week on 19,300 people within the educational system in 20 cities to track the virus as in-person classes begin.





The virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The outbreak spread quickly across the globe in the first months of 2020 and declared a global pandemic by the WHO on March 11.





Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh on Wednesday reported the death of 35 more patients from Covid-19 in 24 hours spiking the total fatalities to 5,440.





Health authorities reported 1,520 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 13,032 samples during the period.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.456 percent while the daily infection rate declined to 11.46 percent.





So far, 3,73,151 patients have been detected in the country since March 8 after testing 20,26,808 samples and 18.41 percent of them have turned out to be Covid-19 positive.

Leave Your Comments