City road accident kills youth









A youth was killed as a truck ran over him near Jamuna Future Park under Vatara police station here in the early hours of today.





The deceased was identified as Mohammad Ripon, 18, son of Ansar Ali of Dautia village in Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka district.





“The accident took place while the victim was crossing the road around 1:45 am near Jamuna Future Park under Vatara police station,” Bachchu Mia, inspector of police camp of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), told BSS.





Soon after the accident, Ripon was rushed to the DMCH, where doctors declared him dead around 3:30 am, he said.





The body was sent to hospital morgue.





