Rajshahi city dwellers start getting smart pre-paid electricity meters









Electricity consumers of Rajshahi city started getting smart pre-paid meter (SPPM) as State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid inaugurated the installation of 500,000 meters on Thursday through a virtual function.





State-owned Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (Nesco) will install the SPPMs in greater Rajshahi area.





Nesco officials said once the SMMPs are installed, consumers will avail the facility to recharge their cards through mobile phones to enjoy uninterrupted power supply and they will not need to go to vending stations for recharging or for paying bills to banks.





Speaking at the function, Nasrul Hamid said the government has a plan to provide 10 million SPPM to consumers before the next general election.





Appreciating Nesco for taking up the SPPM project, he said these meters will play a vital role in reducing harassment of consumers as they will get relief from the hazard of exaggerated bill payments.





“It will help ensure uninterrupted power supply to consumers”, he told the function.





With Nesco Board chairman Humayun Kabir in the chair, the virtual function was also addressed, among others, by Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor Khairuzzaman Liton, local member of parliament Fazle Hossain Badsha, Power Secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed, Bangladesh Power Development Board Chairman Belayet Hossain and Nesco Managing Director Zakiul Islam.





Admitting some problems in uninterrupted power distribution in Rajshahi, the state minister said different projects have been hundertaken by the government which will improve the system in the city by March next year.





“You have to wait until March to see a good improvement in the power supply system”, he told the audience of the function.





He also responded positively to a request of Rajshahi City Mayor to take the overhead power cables underground. “We have already taken up projects in this regard”, he said.





Nasrul Hamid requested the mayor to take up a project in association of Power Division to implement a waste to energy project to generate electricity from garbage as part of waste management.





Dr Sultan Ahmed said the SPPM will give the consumers freedom to use electricity as per their demand and desire as consumption control will be in their hands.

