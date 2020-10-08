Covid-19 in Bangladesh : 20 more die, 1,441 new cases detected









Bangladesh on Thursday reported the death of 20 more people from Covid-19 in 24 hours spiking the total fatalities to 5,460.





Health authorities also reported 1,441 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 12,605 samples.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.46 percent while the daily infection rate stands at 11.43 percent.





So far, 3,74,592 patients have been detected in the country after testing 20,39,413 samples and 18.37 percent of them have turned out to be Covid-19 positive.





The country saw the recovery of 1,685 former Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8 am which pushed up the number of total recoveries across the country to 2,88,316.





A handout sent by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) provided the latest information confirming that the recovery rate has climbed to 76.97 percent in Bangladesh.





Currently, there are 80,816 active cases in the country.





Bangladesh is seeing 2,199.52 infections, 1,692.92 recoveries per million while 32.06 are dying against the same number.





Of the total victims, 4,213 are men and 1,247 are women. Among the latest victims, 30 are above 50 years old.





So far, 2,759 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,106 in Chattogram, 359 in Rajshahi, 445 in Khulna, 193 in Barishal, 235 in Sylhet, 249 in Rangpur and 114 in Mymensingh division.





Across the country, 13,794 people are now in isolation and 41,353 in quarantine.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus infection were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26.





The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.





Global Situation





Global Covid-19 cases have exceeded 36,077,702 with 1,054,712 deaths worldwide on Thursday, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The US, the world’s worst hit country, has counted 7, 549,682 cases with 211,801 deaths as of Thursday morning, according to the data.





The COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread in Asia-Pacific countries as the tally in India rose to 6,757,131 on Thursday.





The death toll in India reached 104,555 as of today.





78,524 new cases were detected and 971 patients died during the past 24 hours, according to the latest data released by the federal health ministry of India.





There are 902,425 active COVID-19 cases in the country, while 5,827,704 people have been cured and discharged from hospitals.





According to the figures released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday, a total of 83,465,975 COVID-19 tests had been conducted across the country out of which 1,194,321 tests were conducted on Wednesday alone.





Besides, 31,553 COVID-19 cases were reported over the past 24 hours in Brazil, bringing the nationwide total to 5,000,694.





And 734 more patients died of the disease, raising the national death toll to 148,228.





On February 26, Brazil reported its first case and also the first in Latin America in the city of Sao Paulo, South America's largest city.





Brazil has the world's second-highest death toll, after the United States, and is the third worst hit by the pandemic after the United States and India.





The state of Sao Paulo, the epicenter of the national epidemic with 36,669 deaths and 1,016,755 cases, reopened schools on Wednesday, with social distancing rules in place.





The state government announced that it will carry out tests starting next week on 19,300 people within the educational system in 20 cities to track the virus as in-person classes begin.





The virus, which causes the respiratory infection Covid-19, was first detected in the city of Wuhan, China, in late 2019. The outbreak spread quickly across the globe in the first months of 2020 and declared a global pandemic by the WHO on March 11.

