Published:  05:02 PM, 08 October 2020

Kuwait’s parliament approves Sheikh Mishaal as crown prince

Kuwaiti National Assembly (parliament) approved Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as crown prince, Kuwait News Agency said Thursday.





