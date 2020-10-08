HC for disposing of Sheikh Hasina’s convoy attack case within 3 months









The High Court (HC) ordered lower court concerned to dispose of within three months a case lodged over the 2002 attack on the motorcade of then leader of the opposition and incumbent Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Satkhira.





A High Court division virtual bench Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order, discharging a rule issued in this regard.





“The court has discharged a rule and asked this old case to be disposed of within three months,” Additional Attorney General SM Munir said.





Apart from the Additional Attorney General SM Munir, Assistant Attorney General Md Mizanur Rahman argued for the state, while Barrister AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon stood for the defence.





Miscreants hurled bombs on the convoy of then leader of the opposition Sheikh Hasina and even shot at her as her motorcade reached in front of Kolaroa upazila BNP office in Satkhira on August 30, 2002. They vandalized a couple of vehicles of the convoy also.





Police in 2015 filed charge sheet in the case. Of the charge sheeted accused, Rakib alias Rakibur Rahman had filed a plea with the High Court to quash the case, saying he was only 10-year old during the incident.





They High Court had filed a rule to scrap the proceedings of the trial. On October 6, hearing was held on the rule and the court today discharged it.





Leave Your Comments