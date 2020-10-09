Diner Sheshe





"I was 4 years old when my parents noticed a white spot near my ear and took me to a doctor- he told us I had vitiligo. I was put on long term medication to control it. It never felt like a burden- I was a happy kid and never even gave it a second thought. But things changed in high school when I began to notice that strangers looked at me differently. Once a boy in school called me a giraffe because I was tall and had these patches. Another time a guy in a local bus thought my condition was contagious and told me I shouldn't go out in public places.







I began to feel insecure and got defensive over the smallest things. My family took the brunt of it, but still they were still supportive. I needed to know more so I started reading extensively about it. I read articles, joined online forums and started recording changes in my skin. It made me feel more in control. I also realized that my parents were as much a part of it as I was; even they didn't have a rule book. After graduation when I had to move out for my job, I was skeptical about meeting new people, but I learnt that it was all in my head. At 22 I completely stopped taking my medication; by then I knew there was no cure and I didn't care what others thought. I still get stopped by strangers on the street- some give advice, some tell me to use makeup so it's not unpleasant for them to look at and others give me free advice about magical cures.







I'm happy to talk to the people who are genuinely interested to know, but for the rest, I smile and move on. Just last week a drunk guy called me Hanuman...it didn't even bother me. Earlier my mom would say she wanted me to find a boy who'll accept me, but now both of us have realized I only need to be accepted by me. It took me a long time to reach this place in my head...I still have a long way to go. I guess it's just human nature to find faults in our appearance- but at the end of the day, it all depends on how much power you want it to have over you. I've accepted that my looks are just one part of who I am, and they're not all that I am."





Humans of Bombay, Fb

Leave Your Comments