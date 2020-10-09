Worldwide waffling





Union minister Nityanand Rai on Wednesday said the Delhi riots were a "big conspiracy" to disturb the country. Security forces like the Rapid Action Force (RAF) played an important role in "suppressing the elements that spread anarchy" during the Delhi riots, Union minister Nityanand Rai said.Addressing RAF troops on the force's 28th anniversary at a Central Reserve Police Force camp in Gurugram, the minister of state for home said, "A big conspiracy was deployed to disturb the country through the Delhi riots that took place this year.











The Justice Department announced Wednesday that two former ISIS guards are en route to the U.S. where they will face charges for their role in the murders of four U.S. hostages. The two former British citizens, Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee ElSheikh, were both part of the notorious quartet of ISIS guards known as "The Beatles" that orchestrated the abduction and murders of Western hostages in Syria from 2012 to 2015.The announcement marked the end of a more than two-year diplomatic spat between the U.S. and U.K. governments regarding the duo's extradition. The U.K. finally agreed to hand over the two men after Attorney General William Barr this summer committed that the U.S. would not seek the death penalty in their cases.









A long-awaited report from top Democratic congressional lawmakers about the dominance of the four biggest tech giants had a clear message on Tuesday: Amazon, Apple, Facebook, and Google engage in a range of anti-competitive behavior, and US antitrust laws need an overhaul to allow for more competition in the US internet economy."To put it simply, companies that once were scrappy, underdog startups that challenged the status quo have become the kinds of monopolies we last saw in the era of oil barons and railroad tycoons," the report's introduction states.









Former Liverpool and Spain U17 starlet Gerardo Bruna, now playing for Derry City in the League of Ireland Premier Division, has revealed what Thiago Alcantara was like as a teenager.The duo played together at a very young level of international football for La Roja, when the former Bayern Munich star was just 13 or 14 years old.Speaking exclusively to the Echo's?Matt Addison, the Argentine-Spaniard detailed what Thiago was like as a very young teenager cutting his teeth in Spain."The first time I was playing with Thiago we were about 13 or 14 I think," he said."He was living in Galicia at the time in the north-west of Spain, and he didn't play for Barcelona - he was playing for a club in a small town.



