Study UK Virtual Fair starts tomorrow



Due to COVID-19, the British Council is organising Study UK Virtual Fair tomorrow (October 10). The virtual fair will be attended by numerous renowned universities from the UK along with prospective students from Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The virtual fair provides an opportunity for students to interact with faculty leaders and providers from across the UK. While international travel may be on pause or limited, this creates the perfect opportunity to start planning and seeking advice from the experts. UK representatives will be available in the fair to provide the students with guidance on university and subject selection and application process. Students will also get the opportunity to post questions in the virtual fair, visit chat rooms, download catalogues, and exchange business cards. Interested students can register for the virtual fair through https://bd.registration.study-uk.britishcouncil.org/events.

