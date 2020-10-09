'Cyber Security Help Desk' for hacked FB accounts: Palak



State Minister for ICT Junaid Ahmed Palak has said 'Cyber Security Help Desk' is being set up to provide technical and legal assistance for hacked FB accounts. He came up with the information while speaking as the chief guest at a webinar titled 'Awareness of Girls in Digital Security' on Thursday. Meanwhile, he urged the students to be very careful about giving passwords on internet and Facebook and sharing anything through social media, reports UNB.







He also urged students not to accept friend requests without verification of identity. About 70 percent of the victims of cybercrimes in the country are teenage girls, asid Palak adding"if you are a victim of cybercrime, you can call the National Emergency Service number 999 to get help from police."







He also urged the guardians to remain careful about the children's activities in digital platforms. The state minister said that to keep cyber-space safe, four preconditions have to be ensured. First, create awareness at personal level. Second, provide family and institutional education. Third, technical capability and fourth, strict enforcement of law.



Leave Your Comments