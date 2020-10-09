'Nobody will remain homeless in Sheikh Hasina's time'



Environment, Forests and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Thursday said the present government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is sincerely working to build houses for the homeless, helpless and destitute people.





"To this end, projects are being implemented through various ministries including the Prime Minister's Office. Once all the projects will be completed and no one in the country will remain homeless," he said while handing over keys of houses in Baralekha upazila of Moulavibazar district at a function as the chief guest, said a press release, reports BSS.





A total of 262 keys of the houses built by Baralekha upazila administration through four projects of various government agencies for the homeless and destitute people at a cost of Taka over 3.36 crore were handed over at the program. The minister handed over keys of the 223 houses constructed at a cost of Taka 2.23 crore under 'Asrayan-2' project of the Prime Minister's Office.





Among them, 24 houses were constructed for the homeless by the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief at a cost of Taka 71,96,000, 10 paved houses were constructed at a cost of Taka 22,00,000 for the Rabidas community to improve the living standards of the small ethnic group. Also, five houses were built with modern facilities at a cost of Taka 20,03,500 for the tea workers, added the release. Baralekha Upazila Nirbahi Officer Shamim Al Imran presided over the house key distribution ceremony.





Among others, Upazila Parishad Chairman Shoaib Ahmed, Baralekha Municipality Mayor Abul Imam Md Kamran Chowdhury and Baralekha Upazila Awami League Joint General Secretary AKM Helal Uddin were present at the program. Earlier, the minister distributed checks of Taka 93,95,000 among 1,879 tea workers under the 'Livelihood Development Program for Tea Workers' implemented by the Department of Social Services.

