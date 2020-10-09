Sengupta... Joshi... Waddedar- II

Kunda Prova Sengupta





The most notable event during Kunda's long stay in Chittagong jail was the execution of Masterda Surjya Sen and his close associate Tarakeswar Dastider (Futu Da to Chittagong revolutionaries) on 12 January 1934. Though the authorities tried their best to keep it secret, the revolutionaries could smuggle the word all around. Masterda's short address (Futuda's one too followed after a while) was audible all through the jail. Slogans Inquilab Zindabad reverberated throughout the prison and beyond in the whole city. Violating all norms, the authorities did not hand over the dead bodies to their relatives. They were afraid of a possible backlash and took the bodies in a steamer to drown them with weights in the deep sea. All the prisoners cried, the whole city cried, the whole Nation cried at this great loss.







Kunda Prova was soon transferred to Rajshahi where she spent about a year. Here she became very close to the jail doctor who cared much for this innocent girl and tried to keep her cheerful being so far away from her family at such a young age charged and punished with anti state activity. In the jail she was known for her good behaviour and the Government decided to put her out of prison and make her an intern in her own village home. So, she came back home where her parents and other relatives embraced her with open arms. They were very much eager to get her married off to a good bride groom who will guide her out of trouble of the British oppression. They were obviously more concerned about her personal safety. We cannot expect that everyone in a family will be committed to the service to their Motherland in the same way against all odds.







In the meantime, proposals started pouring in from many families for her marriage. Those were the days when these youth were respected for their selfless service to the freedom from colonial tyranny and nobody was afraid to accept them as life partners. Kunda Prova's family could finally impress her about the importance of conjugal life and could achieve her consent on marital bondage with a young man from a very respected and reputed family of Barama village of Patiya PS. The groom was Jagat Bandhu Sengupta, a nephew of Desha Priya Jatindra Mohan Sengupta. Jagat Bandhu was a brilliant student who was a MA, BL. He was an accomplished student leader being VP of DU Jagannath Hall in 1931-2. After the marriage was accomplished, Jagat Bandhu intended to pursue Law Practice in Chittagong Court. But elders in the family convinced him to accept the offer of a Government job as Circle Officer (Revenue) in Mymensingh. This was done to keep Kunda Prova away from active politics.







After 10 years of Government service Jagat Bandhu arrived at a juncture of his life. India was about to be independent and was being partitioned. He left his job and returned to Chittagong. In 1947 the couple decided to stay back in Chittagong. He started practicing law at Chittagong court and was involved in teaching law in the law college. Besides, he was associated with various socio cultural and religious organisations of the city. Being an able descendent of the Barama Sengupta family he was closely associated with Mrs. Nelly Sengupta in managing her estate and socio political affairs. Mrs. Nelly as we know, was a figure of such stature that she was President of Indian National Congress for one term. She loved her husband's country so much that she was never hesitant to raise her voice against her own British nation.





Kunda Prova Sengupta became aloof from active politics after her marriage and concentrated in bringing up her son and three daughters grooming them properly. One of them Mrs. Priyasree Sengupta was a college teacher and has retired from service as Associate Professor, Economics of Govt. Girl's College, Chittagong some 17 years ago. She lives in Chattogram till date. The other descendents are scattered in Bangladesh, India and elsewhere. Smt. Kunda Prova was a poet and a writer. Her Kara Smriti came out first in 1961 a copy of which I got as mentioned.







The book was appreciated by such personalities as Dr Mohammad Sahidullah, Prof Abul Fazal and Prof Jogesh Chandra Singha. Apart from four editions of this book, she has to her credit two compilations of her poems and a small religious handout. Though not active in direct politics unlike her comrades Kalpana Dutta, Ganesh Ghosh or Binod Bihari Chowdhury (all of whom became lawmakers), she kept track of the political affairs and was always in favour of progress,justice and advancement. During the students upheaval of 1969 up to 1970 general election in Pakistan, she was a firebrand speaker in many public gatherings for the emancipation of the just demands of Bangalees. In 1972 when Bangabandhu came to Chittagong for the first time as Father of the Nation, there was a civic reception at Chittagong Circuit House where she was the first speaker and spoke on the role of the female folk in Nation building. Bangabandhu liked her speech very much. He knew about the Iron lady and her book.







The first two editions were exhausted and she had no financial means for printing a new edition. Bangabandhu financed the third edition and it came out in 1974. Soon afterwards, the black days of 1975 came. She was very disheartened and did not like the episodes that started unfolding in the country. Meantime, third edition of her book was also exhausted. She told her daughter Priyasree Didi to go for the fourth edition if she could afford only if and when a pro Liberation War Government comes to power. Didi did so. She fulfilled her mother's dream and the fourth edition saw the light of the day in 1997. Meantime, losing her beloved husband in 1981 Smt Kunda Prova lost interest in life. Political situation in the country was also volatile and we don't hear much about her activities till she breathed her last in 1990.Her able daughter Priyashree Didi in the meantime has fulfilled her dream of bringing out her poetry books and the booklet on religion.







Long live the memories of Smt. Kunda Prova Sengupta, the revolutionary comrade of Masterda Surjya Sen. (Concluded)





The writer is a travel enthusiast and history buff.





Leave Your Comments