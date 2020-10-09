RAKUB disburses Tk 87.46cr SME loan

Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) Chairman Roisul Alam Mondal addressing the 30th virtual meeting of the governing council of the company held at the Board room of RAKUB Headquarters on Wednesday. -AA



SME Financing Company Limited, a subsidiary company of Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB), has disbursed Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) loan worth Taka 87.46 crore among 8,493 SME entrepreneurs aims at promoting the sector in different potential areas of Rajshahi region till September last.





The company has disbursed Taka 14.44 crore among 1,324 entrepreneurs and recovered loan of Taka 14.84 crore from 1,154 entrepreneurs during the past three months of the current 2020-21 fiscal year.It was revealed in the 30th virtual meeting of the governing council of the company held at the Board room of RAKUB Headquarters on Wednesday.





Chaired by Roisul Alam Mondal, Chairman of the council and RAKUB, the meeting was addressed by RAKUB Managing Director AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan, council members Golam Mostofa and Prof Rustam Ali Ahmed, RAKUB Deputy Managing Director Muhammad Idrish and General Manager GM Ruhul Amin and Chief Executive Officer of the company Abdullah Salahuddin Gazi. Roisul Alam asked the company officials to expedite the SME credit program through intensifying motivational, awareness building and monitoring activities so that the target group of people can derive its total benefits.







Terming the promising SME sector as labor-intensive he viewed that successful promotion of the sector could be the effective means of alleviating poverty, generating employment side by side with accelerating economic growth.SME promotion is very important for reducing the existing gap between rural and urban areas, he added.





The meeting was told that the SME loan was disbursed among the entrepreneurs in 43 upazilas of Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore, Naogaon, Pabna, Sirajganj, Bogura, Joypurhat and Kurigram districts. Main objectives of the loans are of creating an intensive investment scope for the agro-based SMEs in the light of the government industrial policy and for supplementing the government's efforts to attain food security and economic emancipation.



Various business fields especially software, agro-processing and its business, agriculture, plantation, fisheries, poultry, tissue culture, leather goods, health service and diagnostic centers and education services have been selected for investment as small and medium enterprise loans.

