Automated challan system launched



An Automated Challan System under the Improvement of Public Financial Services Delivery through Implementation of BACS & iBAS++Scheme was launched through a virtual program on Thursday.







Chairman of National Board of Revenue (NBR) Abu Hena Mohammad Rahmatul Munim and Senior Secretary of Finance Division Abdur Rauf Talukder jointly inaugurated the system. The event was also attended by Bangladesh Bank's Deputy Governor Ahmed Jamal, Controller and Auditor General Jahurul Islam, NBR Member (Tax Policy) Alamgir Hossain, Additional Secretary Habibur Rahman, National Program Director of Strengthening Public Financial Management Program to Enable Service Delivery (SPFMS), Joint Secretary Saiful Islam, Program Executive and Coordinator, SPFMS Program and Sonali Bank Limited's Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ataur Rahman Prodhan.







The Automated Challan System will simplify monetary transactions, reduce hardship of clients, identify fake Challans and prevent revenue evasion. Money can be deposited to Bangladesh Bank and all commercial banks through the Automated Challan System. At present treasury Challan's money can only be deposited to nine branches of Bangladesh Bank and 1224 branches of Sonali Bank Limited.





The Automated Challan System will facilitate the payment of money online and through mobile financial services too. The Automated Challan System will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase it will be exercised in Dhaka city in Sonali Bank, Rupali Bank, Agrani Bank and Janata Bank. In the second phase all commercial banks of Dhaka city will adopt this system. In the third phase Automated Challan System will be made available countrywide in the branches of all commercial banks. Very soon this system will be applied in land registration, transport registration and value added tax (VAT).

