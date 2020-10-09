Debashree's return after eight years





Debashree Roy, once a popular actress in West Bengal, has not been in the news for a long time. Visitors do not see her in any work for a long time. She has kept herself hidden for a long time. This time Debashree Roy brought good news for the fans. She returned to acting again. This actress is making her debut in web series. Debashree Roy will return to the screen after about eight years. Regarding the reason for returning after a long break, Debashree said, "The series is doing well now. I watch series too." 'Made in Heaven', 'Out of Love', 'Four More Shots' are her favorite web series. She said that she did not like the scripts she got that are why she has been away from work for so many days. She added, "This Bengali series is based on a thriller, where I am in the role of a writer. The character is very interesting." It is known that the rest of the casting will be fixed once the script is completed. The shooting of the series is scheduled to start in November.





