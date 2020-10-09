

'Mayar Janjal' (Debris of Desire) has been selected in the official selection of the prestigious Moscow International Film Festival. The Bangladesh-India joint production is in the Films around the World section. The film is going to have its European premiere in Moscow.





'Mayar Janjal' has been screened at the Moscow Festival on Tuesday (October 6). The 42nd edition of the festival has started on October 1. There is another exhibition of the film on the closing day on October 8.





Jasim Ahmed, the producer of the film, said, "Out of the hundreds of films submitted from South Asia to the Goa film market every year, only 20-22 films are recommended. These are seen by many people including programmers and distributors of different festivals of the world. Our 'Mayar Janjal' was recommended there as a Working Progress Project. The funny thing is, we didn't have to submit the picture! The Moscow film festival organizers who came to Goa watched our film and selected it."'





After 15 years, Aupee Karim worked for the big screen through 'Mayar Janjal'. Her character's name in the film is Soma. The girl is from Kolkata. She is married and lives with her husband and only child. However, the husband is unemployed. For this reason, Soma got a job to teach her child in English medium. Her husband Chandu is played by Ritwik Chakraborty, a popular actor from Kolkata.





'Mayar Janjal' is directed by Indranil Roy Chowdhury. He came into directing in 2013 through the film 'Foring'. The film is produced by Jasim Ahmed. The co-producer is Kolkata Flipbook. 'Mayar Janjal' will be released in Bangladesh and India on the same day early next year.

