3-team 50-over competition named BCB President's Cup

The three-team 50-over tournament starting 11 October has been named the BCB President's Cup; BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury announced the much awaited name on Thursday. The competition will feature National Team cricketers, players from the High Performance Unit and selected members of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup champion squad.





Competitive cricket will return to the country after a gap of six months with the BCB President's Cup 50-over tournament. The event which starts from 11 October 2020 is a part of the continuing initiatives of the BCB aimed at a gradual resumption of normal cricketing activities which have been disrupted since March this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.





"The three-team 50-over tournament that we have planned to host, we say it will be called the BCB President's Cup. You know it will start on the 11th and the final match on the 23rd." Nizam Uddin Chowdhury said.





"The tournament is being organized by the BCB. About 50 of local top players will participate here. The tournament is always organized under the self-management of the BCB. We have no plans to bring additional sponsor the tournament yet." He added.The three-team ODI tournament is expected to provide leading and upcoming cricketers the opportunity for some quality competitive cricket in the current situation. The three teams have been named after respective captains Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tamim Iqbal.





BCB earlier announced a pool of 45 cricketers for the competition but former ODI skipper Mashrafe bin Mortaza and Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the tournament. Due to the lack of practice and fitness, Mashrafe can't be the part of the 50-over tournament. While the cricketers have been practicing at the Mirpur Stadium since last July, Mashrafe was unable to do as he suffered from the deadly coronavirus. After a month and a half of fighting, he recovered.Shakib who is now serving a ban imposed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to his failure to report corrupt approaches will be free to play from October 29.





Each team will face each other twice with the top two on points featuring in the final on 23 October. All the games will take place at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur and will be day/night. There will be reserve days for every match. To ensure health and safety standards for Covid-19, the players, support staff, match officials and relevant personnel including grounds and facilities staff will be placed in a bio-secure bubble for the tournament.







Ten members of the U-19 world-winning team will take part in the forthcoming BCB President's Cup. 10 players are: Mahmudul Hasan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Morad, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shahadat Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Akbar Ali and Shoriful Islam.

