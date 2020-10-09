BTF plans to arrange more int'l meet on occasion of 'Mujib Barsho'



The Bangladesh Taekwondo Federation (BTF) is planning to host more international championships this year to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





After successfully hosting the Bangladesh Taekwondo International Poomsae Live Championship that concluded recently we are planning to host Bangladesh Mujib Barsha Online International poomsae Championship in December on occasion of Mujib Barsho, said the BTF general secretary Mahmudul Islam Rana to BSS on Thursday. "We'll sit with the State Minister for Youth and Sports with this issue… we'll make a proposal to him to host the championship,… if the State Minister gives his consent, then we'll arrange the championship in December," Rana added.





The first-ever Bangladesh Taekwondo International Poomsae Live Championship which got a successful meet and we want to show the State Minister that we can arrange such a kind of championship and we want cooperation from the government in this regard, Rana told further. If we get permission to arrange the championship, then we'll take the next step .. we'll then talk to a Thailand based Taekwondo club name Hero Taekwondo, which gives the technology support to arrange the championship, the BTF general secretary added.



Replying to a question Rana said, actually their main motto is to inform every participating country of the championship across the world about Bangabandhu and his colorful working life by hosting the championship.

