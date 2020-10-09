'Violence against women will not be spared'



Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haq on Thursday said all involved with the recent incidents of violence against women have already been arrested and none of the offenders will be spared.





"The government is in a tough position to curb violence toward women …all the accused have been taken into custody …none will be spared", he said in a view exchange meeting with the newly elected leaders of Gazipur Union of Journalists (GUJ) at the ministry, reports BSS. Newly elected GUJ leaders including its president Ataur Rahman, vice president MA Salam Shanto, general secretary SM Nurul Islam and joint general secretary Mohammad Nurul Amin , among others, were present at the meeting.The minister welcomed the newly elected journalist leaders and discussed about the development and contemporary issues of the Gazipur district.Mozammel told the meeting that along with the lawmakers, the journalists have also a role in building a country and the nation.





The government is modernizing the road transport system equipping with all the necessary facilities, including construction of flyovers and drainage under the project aiming to make road transport easier from Dhaka to Gazipur, said the minister.Even the alternative roads will be constructed to ease extra pressure on Dhaka-Gazipur road.





