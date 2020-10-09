Nasrul for energy technological transformation



State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid has said technological transformation will have to be ensured involving the stakeholders.





He was speaking virtually at the inaugural program of 'Installing Smart Prepayment Meters in Rajshahi Region under Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited- NESCO's five lakh smart prepayment metering project online on Thursday.





The State Minister said, "The new technology must be user friendly, because people are naturally reluctant to connect with new technology," He said, the government will bring the entire grid areas of the country under cent percent electrification within the 'Mujib Barsho'. "It is necessary to increase rapidly the use of modern technology to ensure supply of quality power at affordable prices. Smart prepayment meters would help make consumers aware of their electricity usage," he said.





The State Minister said bills can be paid online and every consumer will get 1 percent rebate facility by using smart prepayment meters. He directed all concerned to provide customer services 24 hours.

Leave Your Comments