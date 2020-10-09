Forex reserve crosses $ 40bln



Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserve reached to new flyspeck $40 billion on Thursday mainly due to the soaring remittance inflow coupled with improved pace of export earnings against slow imports payments.





At the end of the day, the volume of reserve reached to $40.1 billion. Bangladesh Bank spokesperson and Executive Director Md Serajul Islam told media that the country's foreign exchange reserve amounted to $40 billion on the day mainly due to the steady flow of remittance.





As the payments against import letter of credits were deferred, the overall payments dropped thus resulting in improved reserve of the country, Serajul islam stated.





If the imports of luxurious items could be checked a bit along with achievement of higher export earnings would help maintaining healthy reserve of the country, Serajul Islam commented.In the July-September period of the current fiscal year 2020-2021, the inflow of remittance increased by 49% or $2.19 billion even though the inflow slowed down a bit in August and September considering the $2.6-billion inflow in July.



Inflow of remittance reached $6.71 billion during the quarter of FY21 against $4.52 billion in the same period of FY20.



In FY20, the inflow of remittance reached record $18.21 billion.



Besides, the country's export earnings increased by 2.39 per cent to $6.73 billion in July-August this year from $6.57 billion in the same period last year.



Although export earnings showed signs of recovery, import payments dropped by 13.85 per cent to $7.43 billion against $8.62 billion in the same period of FY20.



As a result, the country's trade deficit in July-August of the current financial year of 2020-21 narrowed by 66.93 per cent or $1.35 billion year on year due to a rebound in export, mainly readymade garment export, and a fall in import.



The country's trade deficit in the two months of FY21 dropped to $698 million from $2.05 billion in the same period of FY20.



With the increased remittance inflow, the country's foreign exchange reserve reached $39.04 billion on Tuesday after hitting the $38-billion mark on August 18.



The country's foreign exchange reserve has soared by $7 billion since June this year.



The country's reserve reached the $34-billion, $35-billion and $36-billion marks in June and stood at $37-billion mark on July 27.





In July this year, the Finance Ministry expressed its gratitude to all Bangladeshi migrants living abroad for remitting foreign currency to their home country.







