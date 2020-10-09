20 new deaths, 1441 cases



The relentless coronavirus has taken the lives of 20 more people in Bangladesh, raising the total to 5,460. Moreover, the pathogen has infected 1,441 more individuals too, pushing the surge to a total of 374,592.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) revealed the information through a press release on Thursday.





Bangladesh is now the 16th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step behind Iraq and one step ahead of Saudi Arabia, according to worldometer.info. ''As many as 13,605 samples were tested in 109 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 1,441 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release.





The death rate now stands at 1.46 percent and the current infection rate is 11.43 percent.





Of the 20 fresh fatalities, 13 were male and seven female.





A division-wise body count shows, 11 deaths took place in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, and the rest in other divisions.





As per age categories, one was between 31-40 years old, three within 41-50, five between 51-60 and 11 were above 60 years old, added the release.





Meanwhile, a total of 1,685 more patients have made recoveries in the past 24 hours, taking the number to 288,316. The recovery rate is now 76.97 percent.





The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8, while the first death was recorded on March 18.





World situation:





The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 1,061,500 people across the globe. It has infected more than 36,450,000 people in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 216,800 deaths and more than 7,777,000 infections. India has counted at least 6,835,000 infections, the second highest cases in the world, and 105,500 deaths. Brazil has so far counted 5,002,000 cases and 148,300 deaths. Russia has counted at least 1,260,000 cases to date and 22,000 deaths.





The UK has counted at last 42,500 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 36,000 casualties while France has lost at least 32,400 people.In addition, at least 32,500 people died in Spain while Iran has counted at least 27,800 fatalities.Belgium has so far reported more than 10,100 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 9,600 fatalities.Canada has lost at least 9,500 citizens followed by Pakistan with no fewer than 6,500 deaths. The Netherlands has so far counted at least 6,500 casualties. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded at least 4,600 fatalities.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to an impasse.





