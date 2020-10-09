Spate of rape levelled nation's dignity with mud: BNP



BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday alleged that ruling 'party men' are badly tarnishing the country's image in the international arena by indulging in rape and violence against women.





"The UN Secretary General has issued a statement expressing his deep concern over the increase in the rate of rape and violence against women in Bangladesh. This's a rare instance," he said, reports UNB. Speaking at a sit-in programme, he said, "This statement has levelled the dignity of people of Bangladesh with mud and badly dented the country's image. Ruling party men are not only repressing women and raping them, but also raping entire Bangladesh. The statement (of the UN) is a big proof of it."Nari O Shishu Odhikar Forum, a platform of BNP, arranged the programme in front of the Jatiya Press Club, protesting the rise in rape and sexual violence against women and children.





Referring to Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader's comment that they cannot avoid the responsibility for the incidents of sexual harassment, Fakhrul said the government has admitted its failure."How'll you avoid your responsibility since people have no link with the government you've formed? You've usurped power with guns and snatched people rights by indulging in vote robbery at night. You're a government without a mandate and morality. You've no right to stay in power," he said.





The BNP leader warned that people will surely wake up and ensure the fall of the current 'autocratic' regime as they did in the past.He called upon the country's women to come forward and put up a strong resistance against the repression and injustice against them. "We can no longer stay idle at homes as we must protest against this injustice. Especially, I urge young people to wake up."





Fakhrul said a vice president of a bank on Wednesday said he was sacked for not giving in an immoral proposal. "What kind of society have they created? They will surely be put on the dock of people for creating such a spoiled society and for snatching people's rights."He urged the government to try to understand the message of wall-writings and the eye language of people who want a free and independent Bangladesh.





"We want to clearly say that you have failed to ensure good governance, safety of women and protect them from repression. A pandemic like Covid has spread to every house thanks to your extreme indifference," the BNP leader alleged.He called upon the people of all walks of life to get united to protect the existence of the country and remove the current 'monstrous' regime. "We would like to urge the government to quit as you've failed to deliver. Or else, people will force you to do so."





BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said now people not only want a corona vaccine, but also a vaccine to eliminate the widespread 'theft, plundering, grabbing, false cases, rape' and violence against women and children. "Ousting Sheikh Hasina is that vaccine."He urged all, irrespective of their gender, to get united to give 'this vaccine' to protect the nation.





Nagorik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna said, "Awami League is now a party of robbers, looters and rapists. As people across the country started registering their protest, Awami Chhatra League, Awami Mohila Juba League and Awami Swechchasebak League took to the streets seeking the trial of rapists. They're nothing, but absolutely 420 (wicked)."





He warned that the ruling party may try to frustrate the movement as they now can realise that their 'throne' is shaking. "We must continue this movement. If you stop it, you'll see their appearance changing again." They must go as they're lotters and the promoter of rapists. Public life, assets and dignity are not safe in the hands of this regime," he added.





Leave Your Comments