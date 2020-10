Preisdent M Abdul Hamid has appointed AM Amin Uddin as the new Attorney General.





Dr Md Rezaul Karim, public relations officer of the Law Ministry confirmed it on Thursday.





AM Amin Uddin is a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court and President of Bangladesh Supreme Court Bar Association.





Mahbubey Alam, Bangladesh's longest-serving attorney general, died from coronavirus on Sept 27.



