The glorious absurdity of Paris fashion



It was the giant floating dachshund spaceship that did it.





It drifted over an expansive art deco coliseum - site of the 2132 Lunar Games, an intergalactic extravaganza supposedly taking place 239,000 miles from Earth as men and women in 50 shades of intricately worked sporting whites flew the flag of hope - to close Thom Browne's show.





It was ridiculous and charming at once, as was the scenario, which called to mind all sorts of things ("The Hunger Games," the 1920s tennis star Suzanne Lenglen, "Chariots of Fire"). So, too, were the clothes: jackets and long pleated skirts and tops transformed into bottoms and bottoms into tops, all elevated by handwork into something actively precious. It took the postponed Tokyo Olympics and reimagined them not as a symbol of loss and stasis but as a symbol of possibility, reports The New York Times.





And it crystallised the absurdity of the whole exercise: of holding fashion month in the midst of a pandemic; of pressure by the French government (according to multiple sources) on fashion houses to go ahead as close to usual as possible, the better to support the hard-hit industry, despite the masks and social distancing and security measures put in place.





The glorious human absurdity of it all.





By the time the digital curtain fell on the last of the Paris shows - Maison Margiela's tour de force of a tango between documentary and dance, the rawness of scrap and the grace of a ruffle-erupting trench or a feathered bias gown - it was clear what was needed right now wasn't escapism. Even if that's where we started, back in early September when the New York "shows" began. It wasn't comfort clothes or ways to hibernate until this is all over. Even if there were a lot of bathrobe coats and bedroom slipper boots.





It was, rather, a plunge into imagination and the instinct toward self-decoration and self-expression that is, in essence, an affirmation. It was a shout into the void that takes fear and doesn't ignore it, but rather transforms it, uses neurosis and pain as a catalytic converter. Yeah! Bring it on.





Bring on Yohji Yamamoto's witchy forest crinolines, like something rising from the depths of the darkest fairy tale, and Demna Gvasalia's Balenciaga models lip-syncing to a pounding remix of Corey Hart's 1980s anthem "Sunglasses at Night."





They wore them while slithering through the darkened, desolate streets of Paris in shaggy fur coats with massive shoulders made of shoelaces; in gleaming tank dresses woven from basketball hoop chains; and in enveloping silky track suits, draped in irony like armour and upcycling like couture. Borne forward on Gulliver-size garments free of gender norms (itself a trend, maybe the most ubiquitous of the season).





Whether you want to wear such clothes is almost beside the point; they reek of potential.





If You Want Something to Wear …





Still, there have been a lot of very good clothes this Paris Fashion Week - stuff to wear, if you are inclined to get out of your sweatsuit. The buttery leathers and sculptural jersey bodysuits of Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski at Hermès, bridging the Mondrian grid and the Greek amphora. Altuzarra's offhand crushed balloon silks and Gabriela Hearst's austere coat and tank dress trimmed in lavish silk tassels, her monochrome columns.





Daniel Roseberry's reclining-nude print pajama suits at Schiaparelli and Julien Dossena's terrific mélange of elevated flea market finds at Paco Rabanne, such as one might see at the coolest outdoor cafe of the mind: a rock-star leopard coat, lacy lingerie dresses and some bristling, don't-touch-me chain mail.





There were also some bad ones, like Virginie Viard's mall mom 1980s bouclé bombers, Bazooka pink stonewashed pleated denim and heavy-handed graffiti prints at Chanel. Juxtaposed against the 40-foot-high "Chanel" tricked out in Hollywood lights that served as a set, and the 1930s Champagne bubble frocks that swanned out for the finale, the show felt as if it had two different personalities, one Coco, one Karen (also a problem: the fact that of the 70 models in the show, almost all were white, a glaring leap backward in an industry where efforts to address systemic racism have often seemed too little, too late).





And there was a debut. Matthew Williams took the reins at Givenchy with a low-key laying out of totems that will be his building blocks for the brand: a heavy lock, like the locks that bedeck the bridges of Paris to represent eternal love; the exacting shoulders of the Givenchy founder with a triangle sliced out at the seam, the sleeve dropped to the biceps; horn heels from the Alexander McQueen years; and some subversive richesse from the Galliano regime.









Leave Your Comments