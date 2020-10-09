Dist hospitals being readied for 2nd wave

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina spoke while virtually opening the Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram Highway in Kishoreganj on Thursday. -PID



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has siad the government is taking all-out preparations to keep the district hospitals ready with ICU and necessary oxygen to effectively encounter the possible second wave of the Covid19 in the coming winter.





She said this while virtually opening the Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram Highway in Kishoreganj.





The premier said, "The outbreak of Coronavirus started last winter. It may come again in the approaching winter. Considering it, we have been making arrangements for all medical services such as installing ICU and oxygen units in every district hospital."







The premier simultaneously said her government has instantly given appointment to 2,000 doctors (physicians), 3,000 nurses and technicians soon after the outbreak of the coronavirus to ensure prompt healthcare services to Covid-19 patients.





While exchanging views following the inauguration of the 29.73-km road from her official residence Ganabhaban through a video conference, she said, "We give it as a 'gift' on behalf of the Honourable President in the Mujib Borsho."





The Prime Minister simultaneously thanked President Abdul Hamid for taking the initiative to build such a highway, saying, "We have been able to construct the road due to his (president's) inspiration and initiative." The government has built the road having 14 bridges and 62 culverts under the Road Transport and Highways Division at a cost of Tk 874.08 crore, she said.





The highway connected Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria to Sylhet and Dhaka and other parts of the country.





Sheikh Hasina said, her government has established community clinics alongside upgrading the district and upazila hospitals to reach healthcare services to every doorstep.





"We have been trying from every side to ensure healthcare services for the Covid-19 patients," she added.





She mentioned that her government has been tirelessly working for building a prosperous and developed country and said the overall development of a country requires adequate power supply and a vast communication network.





She added: "People have already got power. We are reaching power to the remotest areas across the country by setting up solar panels. Alongside this, we have been taking measures to increase power generation and installing more power distribution lines to ensure power for all."





Turning to setting up a communication networks, the premier said that her government has been working to building a vast communication network across the country through the road, waterways and railways to ensure the country's overall development.





"We are constructing roads, reviving the naval routes and setting up more rail lines to establish a vast communication network across the country. Once the country builds the communication network in a proper manner, transportation will be easier and the people will become economically solvent," she said.





About the Itna-Mithamoin-Austagram Highway in Kishoreganj, the premier said the sufferings of the people in this region will end with the construction of the road as people now can go quickly to Dhaka through Nasirnagar of Brahmanbaria and Bhairab and thus other parts of the country and can transport their produced goods to different parts of the country.







