'Bangladesh very special partner of India'

Newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami spoke to reporters at a press briefing in the capital on Thursday. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



The newly appointed Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K Doraiswami addressed a press conference yesterday at the India House premises in Dhaka. He thanked the journalists who attended the press conference saying, "It is an honour and a privilege to meet you immediately after I presented Letters of Credence to His Excellency the President of the People's Republic of Bangladesh."





He extended warmest fraternal greetings to the people of Bangladesh while speaking to reporters. He asserted that Bangladesh is, was and will always be a very special partner of India. He stated, "Ours is a friendship that goes beyond even strategic partnerships, because it is based on shared sacrifice, shared history and culture, and on the uniquely close ties of kinship. I want to underline this point. There is not, and will never be, a diminution of the highest level of importance that Bangladesh holds in India."





The origin of the partnership between Bangladesh and India is based on respect, Vikram K Doraiswami added. He further said, "We deeply admire and respect the spirit of the Bangladeshi people, who fashioned a nation based on their own unique identity in a historic people's struggle. You faced the harshest of oppression on your own, with unique courage and heroism, unmindful of high death tolls and the barbaric mistreatment of sisters and mothers."





Vikram K Doraiswami told the reporters that the Liberation War of 1971 remains an inspiration to the world. "It will always be our abiding honour to have offered you our support, just as we in India offer your bravery our respectful salute, nearly fifty years later" he said.



He commented that Bangladesh is equally respected for the remarkable improvements it has recorded in social indices. "Equally, we salute your sustained economic growth at the fastest pace in our South Asian homeland. With it, we appreciate your world- famous spirit of warmth and hospitality. Today, no matter whether it is the economic success forged under the statesmanship of H.E Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, or the never-say-die spirit of the Tigers on the cricket pitch, the world sees Bangladesh with new respect. And we, as your closest neighbours, rejoice in this well-deserved recognition" he also said.



Vikram K Doraiswami made references to Mujib Borsho, the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence and the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and India.



He paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman saying, "And so I offered my humble and heartfelt tribute to the luminous leadership of Bangabandhu, visiting the deeply moving museum to his memory at Dhanmondi directly on arrival from the land border at Akhaura. And I am going tomorrow to Savar to pay respects to the all the Martyrs to the cause of Bangladesh."



He expressed his determination to promote the partnership between India and Bangladesh at all levels. He asserted that brotherly relationship with Bangladesh is one of the highest priorities of India.



He went on saying, "This was why, even during the COVID pandemic, our Foreign Secretary selected Bangladesh as the destination for his first visit after the suspension of most international travel. We are committed, in that context, to deliver with our partners in your Government, on a special "Air Bubble" arrangement to resume aviation, very soon. We are also committed to work jointly to tackle COVID. We will work at a pace and in a manner with which you are comfortable, ensuring fullest respect for your priorities and in a way that emphasizes the value we attach to this friendship."



Vikram K Doraiswami sought cooperation from all concerned in Bangladesh for the delivery of his duties. He concluded saying, "My colleagues and I will be grateful for your support and goodwill, as we do our best to live up to the expectations of HE Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. We will be available to you, as friends, partners and neighbours, now and always."











