Global Covid-19 caseload tops 36.4 mn: JHU





The confirmed Covid-19 cases passed 36.4 million globally as of Friday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





The global deaths from coronavirus have been recorded 1,060, 773 in the last 10 months since the first virus outbreak in China.





A total of 25,364,125 people made recovery from the virus infection, shows the tally.





The US has witnessed over 212,000 deaths and more than 7.5 million cases – both the highest in the world.





Still virus contagious US President Donald Trump returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday.





Meanwhile, a White House physician said on Thursday that Trump has completed his course of therapy and could return to public engagements on Saturday.





The World Health Organisation on Thursday reported a new record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases, reports CTGN.





The new total rose by 338,779 in 24 hours beating the previous record of 330,340 reported on October 2.





The three worst-affected countries globally reported the highest number of daily cases.





India reported 78,524 new cases, followed by Brazil at 41,906 and the United States with 38,904 new infections.





Coronavirus Situation in Bangladesh





Bangladesh on Thursday reported the death of 20 more people from Covid-19 in 24 hours raising the total fatalities to 5,460.





Health authorities also reported 1,441 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 12,605 samples.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.46 percent while the daily infection rate stands at 11.43 percent.





So far, 3,74,592 patients have been detected in the country after testing 20,39,413 samples and 18.37 percent of them have turned out to be Covid-19 positive.





The country saw the recovery of 1,685 former Covid-19 patients in the last 24 hours till Thursday 8 am which pushed up the number of total recoveries across the country to 2,88,316.

