10th grader raped in Chandpur









It is almost beyond belief in Bangladesh society that someone can rape his niece. But the residents of Chandpur woke up to hear such horrific news on Thursday.





A 10th grader of Rustompur village in Faridganj upazila, has reportedly been raped by her maternal uncle.





Nurul Islam, a sub-inspector of Faridganj Police Station, said Kamrul Islam, 40, son of late Ali Ahmed Mollah of Dakhshin Koroa village in Raipur upazila of Laxmipur district first raped the girl two years ago and recorded video of himself raping her.





Threatening the girl to disclose the video, Kamrul violated her for several times over the last two years.





On September 25, Kamrul abducted the girl while she was going to a coaching centre and confined her to a house in Raipur upazila of Laxmipur district. He reportedly raped her there for 13 days, said the SI.





Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, police rescued the girl from Raipur on Wednesday night and held Kamrul.





Meanwhile, the victim's mother filed a case under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act with Faridganj Police Station on Thursday.





Kamrul was shown arrested in the case, said Mohammad Shahid Hossain, officer-in-charge of the police station.





Meanwhile, the girl was sent to Chandpur General Hospital for medical tests, the OC added.









Dangerous Menace





Experts say that sexual harassment has turned out to be the most dangerous menace in the country as perverted men from 20-year-old youths to 80-year-old ones are indulging in such crimes due to a culture of impunity, moral degradation and political backing, leniency of law enforcers, prolonged trial process and improper police investigation.





According to Ain o Salish Kendra (ASK), a rights body, 975 women were raped, including 208 subjected to gang-rape, from January to September 30 this year.





Of them, 45 were killed after rape and 12 others killed themselves.





For the last few days, Bangladesh saw widespread protests in many districts against the appalling trend of rape incidents and the public fury mounted after the recent gang-rape incident at Sylhet MC College and housewife’s molestation in Begumganj of Noakhali district.

Leave Your Comments