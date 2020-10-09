2 motorcyclists killed in Thakurgaon accident





Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Namajpara area of Rajagaon union of Thakurgaon sadar upazila on Thursday night.





The deceased were identified as Md Siddik, and Sumon Ali.





Chitto Ranjan Roy, officer-in-charge of Ruhia Police Station, said the accident took place around 9:30am as their motorcycle hit a roadside tree in Patiadangi road intersection, leaving one dead on the spot and another critically injured.





The injured was taken to the Sadar Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.





According to Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers’ welfare body, accidents on roads, railways and waterways in Bangladesh killed at least 553 people and injured 669 in August this year alone.

