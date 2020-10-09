Cop held in Bagerhat over murder of pregnant wife





A police constable was arrested from Tafalbari village in Sharankhola upazila on Thursday night for his alleged involvement in the killing of his pregnant wife.





The deceased was identified as Jotsna Begum, 35, second wife of constable Saddam Hossain.





Md Saidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Sharankhola Police Station, said that Saddam, who joined Tafalbari Police outpost around 11 months ago, used to live in a rented house of the village with his wife Jotsna.





Over family feud, he hacked his wife to death with a knife and later severed her body into four parts.





Later, he tried to conceal the body.





On information, police recovered the body and arrested Saddam.





They also recovered the knife.





Meanwhile, Bagerhat superintendent of Police Pankaj Chandra Roy visited the spot.





The victim’s mother Zulekha Begum filed a murder case against Saddam.

