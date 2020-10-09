At least 9 killed in Manila prison riot





A riot erupted at a crowded prison in the Philippine capital before dawn on Friday, killing at least nine inmates, reported Xinhua news agency, quoting the police.





Police said two rival gangs clashed at around 2.30am inside the state penitentiary New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City.





The initial police report did not disclose details of the incident, except that the riot was "pacified" at around 4am.





The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) confirmed the clash, saying it broke out in the maximum security area of the facility.





The bureau said an undetermined number of inmates were killed, but they are still waiting for the official report.





A BuCor spokesman said the incident is being investigated. - Bernama

