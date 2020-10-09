AL leader held in Feni for ‘raping niece’





Police on Thursday night arrested a local Awami League leader from Bhadadia village in Sonagazi upazila of Feni for allegedly raping his 14-year-old niece.

The arrestee is Tomij Uddin Nayan, 50, president of ward No. 7 unit of Awami League in Motiganj union of the upazila. He is a cousin of the victim’s father.





According to victim’s family source, Nayan forcibly took the girl to his shop on September 26, when she was going to coaching and raped her there.





The girl did not disclose the matter out of fear.





However, she informed her mother about the incident on Thursday morning.





Following a complaint of the girl’s family, police conducted the drive in the village and arrested Nayan, said Abdur Rahim Sarker, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Police Station.





The victim’s mother also filed a case in this connection.





However, the accused Nayan’s wife claimed that the allegation against her husband is baseless. She said false case has been filed against her husband over business related issue.

