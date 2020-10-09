Protests against rape continue at Shahbagh









Protests against the growing incidents of rape, sexual harassment and violence against women continued for the fifth consecutive day on Friday at Shahbagh in the capital.





The protesters include general people and leaders and activists from different political organisations. They gathered at the Shahbagh intersection at 3:30 pm and started demonstrations, witnesses said.





The recent gang rape incident at Sylhet MC College and housewife molestation in Begumganj of Noakhali fueled the protests.

