Covid-19: Bangladesh reports lowest daily deaths since May 28









Bangladesh on Friday reported the death of 17 Covid-19 patients in a day – the lowest since May 28, when the country reported 15 deaths.





Currently the death tally sits at 5,744.





Health authorities reported 1,278 new cases of Covid-19 after testing 11,256 samples during this period.





The fatality rate in Bangladesh is 1.46 percent, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.





So far, 375,870 coronavirus patients have been detected in the country since March 8 after testing 2,050,669 samples. Official data show 18.37 percent of the tests yielded positive results.













In the last 24 hours, 1,596 Covid-19 patients recovered, taking total recoveries across to 289,912. The recovery rate has climbed to 77.13 percent.





Currently, there are 80,214 active coronavirus cases in the country.





Of the total victims, 4,222 are men and 1,255 are women. Among the latest victims, 16 are above 50 years of age and another is aged between 31 and 40 years.





So far, 2,771 people have died in Dhaka division, 1,107 in Chattogram, 359 in Rajshahi, 445 in Khulna, 193 in Barishal, 235 in Sylhet, 250 in Rangpur and 115 in Mymensingh.





Across the country, 13,305 people are now in isolation and 41,200 in quarantine.





In Bangladesh, the first three cases of coronavirus were detected on March 8. The cases reached the 300,000-mark on August 26. The first death was reported on March 18 and the death toll exceeded 5,000 on September 22.













Global Situation





Confirmed Covid-19 cases passed 36.4 million globally as of Friday morning, according to the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University (JHU).





In the last 10 months, 1,060,773 deaths from coronavirus have been recorded.





A total of 25,364,125 people have recovered so far.





The US has witnessed over 212,000 deaths and more than 7.5 million cases – the highest in the world.





The World Health Organisation on Thursday reported a new record one-day rise in global coronavirus cases. The new total rose by 338,779 in 24 hours beating the previous record of 330,340 reported on Oct 2.





The three worst-affected countries globally reported the highest number of daily cases.





India reported 78,524 new cases, followed by Brazil at 41,906 and the United States with 38,904 new infections.

Leave Your Comments