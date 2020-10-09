Postage stamp released marking World Post Day









Bangladesh Post Office (BPO) today released a memorial postage stamp and its first day cover of Taka 10 denomination each to mark World Post Day.





Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar unveiled the stamp and cover at a virtual ceremony from his official residence in the city’s Baily Road area, said a release here.





A data card of Taka 5 was also released using a special canceller.





World Post Day is celebrated each year on October 9, the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in the Swiss Capital Bern. It was declared World Post Day by the UPU 16th Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969. Since then, countries across the world participate annually in the celebrations.





Speaking on the occasion, Mustafa Jabbar said Bangladesh attained membership of Universal Postal Union (UPU) and International Telecommunication Union (ITU) in 1973 under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangladesh since then observes the day each year, he added.





Mentioning that digital technology turned the world into a “global home”, the minister said the post office has to be made technology oriented to offer pro-people services.





“Post office has entered into the digital era from the traditional system under the ‘Digital Bangladesh’ campaign of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina towards the journey of establishing ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Bangabandhu,” he said.





The postage stamp and first day cover will be sold from Dhaka GPO and philatelic bureaus.





Later, these would be available to all post offices across the country. Special canceller is also available in four GPOs to use on first day cover.





Leave Your Comments