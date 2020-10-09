3 including prime accused in Khulna tripple murder case held









Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) on Friday morning arrested three accused, including the prime one, of Khulna tripple murder case from an 18-storey high rise building in the city’s Mirpur area.





The arrested are suspended Khanjahan Ali Thana unit Awami League vice-president Sheikh Zakaria, his brother Milton and Razu.





Investigation Officer of the case and also Inspector of Detective Branch (DB) of the KMP Enamul Haque told BSS, on secret information, police arrested the trio from Mirpur area in the capital this morning. They were absconding since the murder.





“A total of 13 criminals out of 22 First Information Report (FIR) naming accused have, so far, been arrested,” the IO added.





On July 16, 2020, the arrested trio along with their cohorts attacked on the villagers of Moshiali under Khanjahan Ali Police Station with lethal weapons and shot targeting the villagers following a long-standing enmity between them over establishing supremacy in the area.





During the attack, Md Nazrul Islam, 60, son of late Barek Sheikh, and Golam Rasul, 30, son of Md Yunus Ali of Atra-Gilatola union were killed on the spot while Saiful Islam, Afsar Sheikh, Shamim, Robi, Khalil and Moshiur received bullet injuries.





Among the wounded, Saiful Islam succumbed to his injuries on the next day while undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College and Hospital (KMCH).





Later, Shahidul Islam, son of slain Saiful Islam, lodged a murder case with 22 naming accused and 15 to 16 unnamed accused with Khanjahan Ali Police Station on July 18, 2020.





